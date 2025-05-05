Air Traffic Controller: Newark Airport Not Safe To Travel Under Trump Admin

On Friday, an air traffic controller told NBC News it's 'not safe' to travel to Newark airport after they lost radars and radios last week, as massive delays over shortages plague the busy airport.

When the Trump/Musk administration took office they immediately focused on racist polices and attacked the FAA by firing probationary staff over faux DEI issues. This has led to many instances of crashes and near-air disasters culminating in the situation that happened at Newark Airport.

One thing is certain.

You can never trust a Trump administrator to tell the truth, especially Sean Duffy.

Tom Costello reported on this on May 2nd.

COSTELLO: Still short some 3,000 controllers nationwide, the DOT unveiled plans to staff up within three to four years, including recruiting more military controllers, bonuses for academy grads and veteran controllers who don't leave before mandatory retirement at 56. One Newark controller tells NBC News they lost radars on Monday, radios on Wednesday, and things need to change. It's not a safe situation for the flying public. The FAA and the ATC union insist air travel is safe. I think this is a pivotal moment of seeing what the stresses and pressures of this career path are. Stress and strain with summer travel weeks away.

It's not safe to travel to Newark. Holy Smoke, Batman!

Duffy went on Fox News ion March and blamed all their problems on their Unicorn that solves all their problems, DEI hiring.

The "best and the brightest" is a euphemism for the N word.