An Air Traffic Control Outage Just Hit Colorado, Too

It's not just Newark.
An Air Traffic Control Outage Just Hit Colorado, Too
Credit: InSapphoWeTrust from Los Angeles, California, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenMay 16, 2025

TV host turned Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy might decide to keep his wife from flying over the west altogether after this latest air controller communications failure.

From The New York Times:

Part of an air traffic control facility in Colorado that coordinates flights over a large swath of the West had a partial outage on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday. The outage occurred after another air traffic facility in Philadelphia had two radar outages in recent weeks that left controllers unable to communicate with planes headed to or from Newark Liberty International Airport, a major international hub.

The Colorado outage occurred around 1:50 p.m. when a pair of transmitters that cover a portion of the airspace went down. Unlike their peers in the Newark outage, the controllers in Colorado lost touch only with some pilots and were able to re-establish communications.

“Controllers used another frequency to relay instructions to pilots,” the aviation agency said. “Aircraft remained safely separated, and there were no impacts to operations. The F.A.A. is investigating.”

The outage was reported earlier by the ABC affiliate Denver7. Citing unnamed sources, the station reported that almost two dozen pilots headed to Denver International Airport were unable to contact air traffic control for six minutes on Monday afternoon.

Funny, I don’t recall any of these problems happening when Joe Biden was president.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon