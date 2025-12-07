Bootlicking Senator Can't Defend Trump Pardon, Attacks Journalist Instead

Sen. Eric Schmitt couldn't defend the indefensible, so he went after George Stephanopoulos like a school-yard bully instead. During an appearance on this ABC's This Week, Schmitt was asked by Stephanopoulos about Trump's pardon of Honduras Ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a convicted cocaine trafficker, to which Schmitt claimed he didn't know anything about it before immediately trying to change the topic:

STEPHANOPOULOS: And Senator, let me just begin where we left off with Congressman Smith. Do you support this pardon of the former Honduran president? SEN. ERIC SCHMITT (R-MO): I'm not familiar with the facts or circumstances, but I think what's telling here is to try to imply that somehow President Trump is soft on drug smuggling is just ridiculous. It's totally ridiculous. He's the -- he has provided border security like we've never seen before. And the fact is, these cartels now, because the southern border is closed, they've gone to the high seas. So, President Trump is acting with his core Article II powers. No serious legal expert would doubt that the president has authority to blow narco terrorists out of the water, who are poisoning a hundred thousand Americans every year. If you watched the SEC Championship Game yesterday, the Big 10 Championship Game, combine those two stadiums with the number of people there, that's how many people are dying each every year from the poison that's coming from these narco terrorists. So the fact is, George, President Trump has been delegated the authority by Congress to designate terrorist organizations. He has done that. He sent a letter to Congress saying he was going to initiate these strikes. We've had regular briefings about it, including from Secretary of State Rubio, including from other high-ranking officials in the Department of Defense. He's executing those. And so now, what we have now are Democrats who have such X-ray vision in clairvoyance that they know the intentions of narco terrorists on boats, yet were so blind to see that they had a president for four years that was operating as a vegetable in Joe Biden. So, forgive me if I'm a little skeptical that this isn't all about politics and trying to take out Secretary Hegseth. That's what this whole thing's been about, George. They didn't want him confirmed. They didn't want a realist in place. They didn't want to shift from their pet projects around the world and trying to build democracies in the sand of the Middle East by the barrel of a gun. We have core national interests at stake, the homeland and the Western Hemisphere and the rise of China. That's what this administration is focused on. The Democrats are just upset about that and they try to create some controversy each and every week, and it goes nowhere.

When Stephanopoulos pressed Schmitt on his ridiculous assertion that he didn't know anything about the pardon, Schmitt attacked the messenger, and never did answer the question before pivoting to attacking Democrats instead.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What do you mean you're not familiar with the facts and circumstances of the pardon? It's been well reported all across the country. He is the former president of Honduras. He was convicted of conspiring to bring in 400 tons of cocaine into the United States, also guns and other materials. It's been front page news across the country. Aren't you curious about that? SCHMITT: Well, I'm curious about your pushback on that particular point. With your previous guest, you had zero pushback because he is, giving the Democrat talking points like you spew every single week, which is probably why your ratings are so bad. But to make the point, what I'm saying is that you're trying to divert here the attention from what the American people actually support. 75 percent of Americans support us blowing narco terrorists out of the water in the Caribbean who are trying to poison Americans. There's no real legal debate about the ability to do that. Now, you could have a policy discussion about it, which now you see the Democrats pivoting from the second strike and the war crimes allegation to really what this whole thing is about. Should we do it -- be doing it in the first place? I have way more sympathy for my friends, my cousins, my neighbors, those people who've been poisoned by these narco terrorists, people who've been skinned alive by these cartels that they bring people to the United States than I do for these narco terrorists. I mean, that's just the reality of the situation. So, there's legal justification for it. He's doing it. We do have more of a focus on our interest now in the Western Hemisphere, and I'm thankful for that. STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you support the pardon of the convicted drug smuggler or not?

SCHMITT: George, like I said, what we're talking about here are the narco terrorist poisoning Americans. This attempt to try to focus on a pardon is classic because you've lost the debate now on the narco terrorist question. Because at the beginning of the week, you had Democrats actually on camera saying you should disobey orders. That's what Senator Kelly and Slotkin were saying, you should disobey orders. And then they went so far as to say that if you do -- if you don't do that, you might get prosecuted down the road. It's hard to sort of overstate how problematic that is for the chain of command and what it is for a military. The Democrats had their shot at all this, and it was rejected. They wanted to have DEI struggle sessions in our military, transgender surgeries, recruitment was way down. The fact is under President Trump and now Secretary Hegseth, recruitment is sky high. Morale is sky high. They're upset about that, because they had an agenda that said that America could be everywhere all at once all the time. Now, we have a president that's a realist, focusing on core national interest, including protecting Americans from being poisoned by the narco terrorists. STEPHANOPOULOS: Just to clarify, the Democrats you talked about were talking about illegal orders, they were specific about saying it was illegal orders -- SCHMITT: Yeah. STEPHANOPOULOS: -- that they were talking about. Sure.

And with that Stephanopoulos finally let him off the hook, which is what all of them count on when they make these media appearances. Filibuster and attack the other side and never, ever criticize Dear Leader for anything, and if you just ramble on for long enough you'll never have to take ownership of your indefensible views.