Piracy On The High Seas? Trump Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker

Trump has thrown down the gauntlet for war with Venezuela by seizing their oil tanker earlier today.

Reuters reports that several officials "speaking on the condition of anonymity said the operation was led by US Coast Guard."

During Trump's daily podcast appearance on Fox News he took responsibility for the seizure and claimed other things are happening.

TRUMP: It's been an interesting day from the standpoint of news. As you probably know, we've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large, the largest one ever seized, actually.



And other things are happening, so you'll be seeing that later, and you'll be talking about that later with some other people.

What other things? Are US ground forces being mobilized against Venezuela?

The US economy continues to crater, inflaming people who are frustrated by Trump's refusal to acknowledge the affordability crisis. Yet, Demented Donald is now attacking Venezuela for no other reason than regime change. He's also using it as a way to start a war to possibly give him cover over his murder boat strategy legal.

Trump has escalated the conflict when there was none before in an effort to try and force Maduro to respond in kind. Or flee the country.

Blowing up alleged drug smuggling boats and systematically executing survivors is a war crime in my book. Confiscating their oil is next level warmongering. Oil prices are on the rise because of this action. .

If Trump believes this will distract Americans from the pain they're suffering he's sadly mistaken.