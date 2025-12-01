Trump Tosses Whiskey Pete Under The Bus And Backs Over Him

We've gone from defending Pete Hegseth to the Sergeant Schultz defense with Trump.

Trump was asked about the possibility that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth likely committed a war crime when he ordered the murder of civilians clinging to wreckage after surviving his first military strike on a fishing boat in the Caribbean by a reporter on Air Force One this weekend, and Trump tossed Hegseth right under the bus and backed over him a few times.

REPORTER: Can you talk a little bit about the strikes and controversy around Sec. Hegseth..

TRUMP: I don’t know anything about it. He said he did not say that, and I believe him.

REPORTER: You don’t know if there was a second strike to kill the two men?

TRUMP: He said he didn’t do it. He said he never (inaudible)

REPORTER: Would you be okay with that if he did?

TRUMP: He said he didn’t do it so I don’t have to make that decision.