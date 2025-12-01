Trump Tosses Whiskey Pete Under The Bus And Backs Over Him

We've gone from defending Pete Hegseth to the Sergeant Schultz defense with Trump.
By HeatherDecember 1, 2025

We've gone from defending Pete Hegseth to the Sergeant Schultz defense with Trump.

Trump was asked about the possibility that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth likely committed a war crime when he ordered the murder of civilians clinging to wreckage after surviving his first military strike on a fishing boat in the Caribbean by a reporter on Air Force One this weekend, and Trump tossed Hegseth right under the bus and backed over him a few times.

REPORTER: Can you talk a little bit about the strikes and controversy around Sec. Hegseth..

TRUMP: I don’t know anything about it. He said he did not say that, and I believe him.

REPORTER: You don’t know if there was a second strike to kill the two men?

TRUMP: He said he didn’t do it. He said he never (inaudible)

REPORTER: Would you be okay with that if he did?

TRUMP: He said he didn’t do it so I don’t have to make that decision.

In another clip captured by Acyn, Trump told reporters he wouldn't have ordered the second strike:

As always with Trump.

Give it another six months and he'll be claiming he never heard of him before.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon