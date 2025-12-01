'It's Alleged!': GOP Senator Can't Defend Whiskey Pete's War Crimes, Denies Reality Instead

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin resorts to his default position any time he cannot defend the indefensible. Cry fake news and deny reality instead. Never mind that Hegseth hasn't denied any of the reporting on the boat strikes in the Caribbean that, as we've discussed here, are likely war crimes.

During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union this Sunday, host Dana Bash asked Mullin about recent reporting from their network on the strikes, and the barely literate Mullin twisted himself in knots trying to deny any of the incidents actually happened before begrudgingly agreeing that yes, there should be some actual oversight from the committees in Congress over whether the strikes were legal.

BASH: I want to get your response to new details we're learning about the U.S. on a suspected drug boat which have killed dozens of people. Now sources tell CNN that in the first strike in September, one missile disabled the ship and killed many of the crew members, but when some survived that first strike, the military launched a second strike to kill anyone who was left. And these individuals were apparently unarmed, already injured from the original attack. Are you comfortable with that?

MULLIN: Well, I don't know if I believe that at all, because we're doing an alleged sources. Nothing has been verified by this. We do know that a survivor that did survive in later attacks was picked up by the United States Coast Guard or Navy, I'm not for sure. It was sent back to his country. You guys reported on that.

So I doubt very seriously that took place, and unless there was more to the story that the boat was enabled again and they were trying to run again, I don't know, but I don't think this story is accurate.

And we keep talking about something that's alleged. It's alleged. It's not... nothing's been proven at all about this. No one's come out and said it was accurate. It's just somebody by alleged source that anybody can name or make up that this supposedly took place.

BASH: Well, the chairman, the Republican chairman of your committee, Armed Services in the Senate and the Republican chair of the House Armed Services Committee have both taken enough... see enough credence in this that they say that they are investigating in a bipartisan way, which we haven't seen a lot of in this administration so far. They're promising vigorous oversight to be precise.

If they find through the vigorous oversight that...

MULLIN: They didn't... Well, I was going to say they didn't specifically name this issue. They said of the whole operation that's going on in international waters against these terrorist organizations trying to flood our streets with drugs. [...] They didn't specifically name this particular situation. By the way, in the House, they did the same thing.

BASH: Okay. As part of that broad oversight process, if they do find that the Defense Secretary gave an order to eliminate people who were already injured on a boat, which a lot of legal experts say is illegal -- Mark Kelly was just here and he said it's potentially a war crime -- should Pete Heseth face consequences?

MULLIN: Listen, you're once again making assumptions that's not even kind of accurate, I don't believe. All we're doing is talking about an assumption. This isn't been proven. It hasn't been said it was actually true.

And as far as Mark Kelly, what he says, Mark Kelly is saying the most ridiculous things I've ever heard right now. He's encouraging men and women uniform to question the orders of superior officers. He just got done saying that the president was racist because he doesn't like brown people. Yet I sit in front of you as a Cherokee Indian, and I'm very close friends with the president.

It's ridiculous what Mark Kelly is saying, and he's losing credibility every single day. And this particular situation you're talking about, once again, is alleged over an anonymous source, which the media is really good about always trying to name some anonymous source, but and then they make a big deal about it as though it was true...

BASH: So you don't think it's true?

MULLIN: ...true information. I said before...

BASH: Full stop, do you know that it's not?

MULLIN: Why would it be true? And then we know that the president, we know that the, that the Navy or the Coast Guard has picked up survivors already and sent them back to the country. So now we're saying that they did it once and they didn't do it again. I don't believe this at all.