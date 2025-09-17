Murder In The Caribbean: The Trump Doctrine In Full Bloom

Somewhere between the tacky furnishings and endless gold décor of the Oval Office, what used to be called decency has been trampled again by something even uglier: Donald Trump’s belief that sovereignty, restraint, and human life are optional. Eleven human beings—perhaps criminals, or not—were blown apart by American aircraft after their vessel turned around and tried to retreat.

Trump's act ought to scandalize the very foundation of our nation. As first reported by the New York Times and now other news outlets, yes, the people in the boat essentially ran. And yet the United States, under the ghoulish hand of Trump’s second lunatic presidency, slaughtered them anyway.

When added to his newest knee-padding for Putin at the expense of the free world, (see the video), Trump is rapidly turning the United States into not just a non-entity, but a rogue nation.

