Trump Admin Has Yet To Provide Evidence Venezuelan Boats Had Drugs

With no legal backing behind him, as well as breaking the Charter of the United Nations, Trump ordered at least four attacks on boats, three of which were Venezuelan, to be destroyed on international waters by claiming they were carrying narcotics.

Congress has received no actual proof that these boats were drug smugglers outside of Trump shitposting unclassified video clips of the strikes on social media.

The AP:

The officials, who were not authorized to comment publicly about the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the administration has only pointed to unclassified video clips of the strikes posted on social media by President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and has yet to produce “hard evidence” that the vessels were carrying drugs. The administration has not explained why it has blown up vessels in some cases, while carrying out the typical practice of stopping boats and seizing drugs at other times, one of the officials said.

It is illegal for a president to order an assassination of any kind as cited here: "2.11Prohibition on Assassination. No person employed by or acting on behalf of the United States Government shall engage in, or conspire to engage in, assassination."

These were targeted assassinations, period.