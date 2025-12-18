Pete Hegseth Will Not Release Second Video Of Boat Strike Murder

Trump's Defense Secretary is hiding like the Epstein Files
By John AmatoDecember 18, 2025

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters today he will not release the second video on the boat strike that killed two survivors who were were not killed in the initial strike.

Fox News reports, "In keeping with longstanding Department of War policy, Department of Defense policy, of course, we're not going to release a top secret, full, unedited video of that to the general public," Hegseth told reporters on Tuesday after a bipartisan classified Senate hearing on the strikes."

Why is the second video a national security issue but the first one wasn't? Wasn't the first video"top secret?"

Sen. Lindsey Graham has called for the a release of the video, claiming it was legal to kill two unarmed men clinging to a boat for survival after it was hit by US forces.

Lawmakers met with Hegseth and Marco Rubio to receive clarification on what Trump is doing with his aggression towards Venezuela, but were still left in the dark.

“The American public ought to see it. I think shooting unarmed people floundering in the water, clinging to wreckage, is not who we are as a people,” said Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican who has been an outspoken critic of the campaign. He added that, “You can’t say you’re at war and say, ‘We’re not going to give any kind of due process to anybody and blow up people without any kind of proof.'”

