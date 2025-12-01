Sen. Van Hollen: Pete Hegseth May Be Guilty Of Murder

Sen. Chris Van Holland told ABC News that the Trump administration's attacks on alleged drug boats appear to be a war crime, and Pete Hegseth's actions may be considered murder.

Whiskey Pete screamed fake news about the explosive Washington Post article, but didn't deny ordering going back for seconds and killing two men who survived the initial attack.

KARL: So let me ask you about that "Washington Post" report on the -- on the attack on that Venezuelan alleged drug boat. What do you make of what happened there? Do you think there was a war crime committed? VAN HOLLEN: I think it's very possible there was a war crime committed. Of course, for it to be a war crime, you have to accept the Trump administration's whole construct here. KARL: That we're at war. VAN HOLLEN: Which is we're in armed conflict, at war with this particular -- with the drug gangs. Of course, they've never presented the public with the information they've got here. But it could be worse than that. Right? If that theory is wrong, then it's plain murder. KARL: The first strike is murder in that case? VAN HOLLEN: That's correct. KARL: You're alleging. VAN HOLLEN: That's correct. Well, I'm saying that it's either murder from the first strike, if their whole theory is wrong, and I think, you know, the weight of the legal opinion here is that they have concocted this ridiculous legal theory. But even if you accept their theory that it is a war crime, and so I do believe that the secretary of Defense should be held accountable for giving those kind of orders.

Bipartisan Senators are already looking into these attacks, but I'm not sure they will result in anything but slaps on the wrist since the Republicans control both houses of Congress.

These disgraceful actions being taken by the Secretary of Defense and the president will be held accountable if things go our way in 2026 midterm elections.