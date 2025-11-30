Hegseth Doesn't Deny The 'Kill Everybody' Report, But Still Calls It 'Fake News'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday tried to defend his department against The Washington Post's report on the U.S. military’s recent strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats by calling it "fake news." In his post on Xitter, Hegseth didn't exactly deny the report on the military strike on a fishing boat i on the Caribbean, where two survivors were seen “clinging to a smoldering wreck." A second strike was ordered to comply with Hegseth’s instructions to "kill everybody."

This would be considered a war crime; however, we're not at war, so it seems to fall into the category of cold-blooded murder. Still, though, it could be classified as a war crime against the Secretary of War Defense. Pentagon officials have provided no evidence of drug traffickers or syndicate leaders they have targeted.

The six Democratic military veterans who made a video reminding military members that they do not have to follow "illegal orders" sure seems relevant right now. And Trump called for the death of the Democrats. Hegseth took to the Bad App to defend himself without denying the report. In fact, he's confirming and doubling down on the core allegations.

"As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland," he insisted. "As we’ve said from the beginning, and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically intended to be “lethal, kinetic strikes.” The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization."

Again, though, where is the evidence that they are "narco-boats," please, Mr. Secretary of War Crimes?

"The Biden administration preferred the kid gloves approach, allowing millions of people — including dangerous cartels and unvetted Afghans — to flood our communities with drugs and violence," he continued. "The Trump administration has sealed the border and gone on offense against narco-terrorists. Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them."

The Geneva Conventions and international law would like to have a word.

"Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command," he added. "Our warriors in SOUTHCOM put their lives on the line every day to protect the Homeland from narco-terrorists — and I will ALWAYS have their back."

Hegseth's pre-operation order to "kill them all" amplifies the extrajudicial killings. And while Hegseth will have "their back," who will have his over these serious allegations? We have a lack of due process, no identification of the civilians who were killed, all of which amounts to crimes against humanity.

It's like he's been telling on himself:

“Should we follow the Geneva Conventions?” Pete Hegseth asked in his 2024 book.



It’s almost as if the signs were there all along. pic.twitter.com/iTv2usoQMs — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) November 29, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Hmm...that seems connected. Hegseth is going to go through some things.