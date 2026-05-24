Kevin Hassett: Dems' Trump Derangement Syndrome Driving Bad Polls

Trump's major TV economic spokesperson Kevin Hassett ignored every credible poll taken this year showing how frustrated and angry Americans are about the state of the economy under Trump, instead insisting the economy is great outside of Trump Derangement Syndrome on the left.

This is the type of MAGA propaganda Joseph Goebbels would be proud of.

Hassett must think if he says it often enough he can speak it into being because surely no one is objecting to $6.50 gas in California and $4.60 elsewhere. Surely food prices aren't through the roof and surely paychecks are really stretching so people can afford extras like toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Has anyone priced barbeque meat this weekend? Even pork is expensive, but sure, it's all TDS. Say more, little man.

Hassett joined Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures to gaslight viewers on the pain and suffering they are feeling this Memorial Day weekend.

Fox News host Jackie DeAngelis set up the straw-man by bringing up, you guessed it, President Joe Biden during the COVID supply chain disruptions that caused high inflation and then claimed the American consumer is holding up very well after Trump attacked Iran.

"However, right now they're (Democrats) pushing this narrative that under the big beautiful bill, if you got a refund what you paid in extra gas now has eaten into that and people are digging into their savings and really really struggling right now," she said. "Actually, the American consumer has been pretty resilient throughout this, would you agree?"

Kevin Hassett nodded in agreement and began bloviating about the Michigan survey on consumer confidence and then lied like only a true MAGA sycophant can.

HASSETT: Right now the consumer sentiment index for the Michigan survey is just a worthless piece of data, but if you go to the conference board they have something called consumer confidence. Consumer confidence reflects the fact that people think they have a job, people see their incomes growing, and the consumer confidence survey is actually still a good economic indicator. That's why you're seeing retail sales go up. GDP right now for the second quarter is looking like it's going to be north of 4% and that's because people are confident in the Trump economy. But if you look at the left-wing media, the only thing they talk about is the Michigan survey and they haven't really dug into the facts to see that it's actually being driven by Democrats who have Trump derangement syndrome. They don't look at the big beautiful bill and all the other economic policies setting up that engine of growth.

OMG! Any economist can cherry pick certain data points to claim progress and economic prosperity is right around the corner. Only a real master liar can tell the American public that they are not really suffering at all trying to put gas in their cars, but instead are brainwashed by TDS.

I doubt almost every US citizen has ever never heard of the Survey of Consumers by the U of Michigan.

Hassett thinks he is being clever by ignoring every major poll showing Trump has the lowest economic approval ratings in history.



ENTEN: So again, Donald Trump making the type of history that no president likes to make. I mean, this is historic. No president has been this low at this point in the presidency on the economy, period, full stop?

Hassett claims record low consumer sentiment is "driven by Democrats who have Trump derangement syndrome" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-24T14:32:13.445Z

Apparently, more and more Republicans have TDS as well these days.

Trump approval among Republicans at new low in Fox News poll #TheHill — #TuckFrump (@realtuckfrumper.bsky.social) 2026-05-21T14:44:18.000Z

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