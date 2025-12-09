Kevin Hassett Claims Good Economy To Come From Pre-COVID Trump 'Ideas'

Donald Trump's economic henchman, Kevin Hassett, spewed nonsense at the CNBC host after Joe Kernen called out Trump for ignoring the pain the people are feeling.

Nobody believes Hassett's fairy dust that will magically fix all of Trump's economic problems, which were caused by his own actions.

The more Hassett touts nonsense, the farther Trump falls in the polls.

KERNEN: But that's kind of what we're hearing now, that, oh, there's, you know, almost a, you know, ignore the public's feelings about how, you know, they feel about the economy at your own peril. And I'm just wondering, did that ring true to the president, that maybe he needs to, you know, he's in the White House. It may not have caused it, but the buck stops with whoever is in the White House right now in terms of how people are feeling. HASSETT: There's a huge amount of positive news that the president is going to be breaking this week about the economy. You know, we've got a person who actually approached the studio with me, who walked with me, who's tracking the openings, the groundbreakings for the new factories that are, you know, in the trillions of dollars of announcements that the president's been making. And we're up to almost 30 of those that actually the groundbreakings have happened. And so there's a lot of positive news that's positive for people's jobs, for people's incomes, and for inflation. And President Trump is just going to go out there and remind people of that.



But in the end, again, going back to the eye on the horizon, that President Trump's economic policies were profoundly popular just before COVID in his first term because he had $6,500 of income growth after the big tax cuts. And so right now we're going into next year, where the typical person who's got no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, is probably going to see an extra $1,600 to $2,000. A lot of that will come as tax refunds in the beginning of the year. That kind of stuff is going to make it so that people are going to look at their wallets and say, oh, boy, this guy's really making me better off. And in the end, that's more important than any poll.

People don't need to be reminded how great Demented Donald believes things are, since they are suffering because of his policies.

Hassett's lies will not make people feel Trump has helped them. The polls do not lie.

Trumps pre-COVID economic policies were guided by Pres. Obama's roaring economy. Trump just latched on to Obama's coattails and rode the wave of his economic growth and took credit for it.

However, we are heading towards 2026, after a disastrous 2025, and the world has changed significantly since Trump's first term.

Claiming new factories are being built, no tax on tips, and monies from Trump's yo-yo tariffs that we haven't received and may never receive will not change the trajectory of inflation or the high cost of living under the Trump administration one iota. A two-thousand-dollar tax refund is nothing if your health insurance premium has tripled.