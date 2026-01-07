Warmonger Sen. Lindsey Graham Relishes Attacking Cuba

Sen. Lindsey Graham bragged to Fox News like a jacked-up male cheerleader that after attacking Venezuela and kidnapping its president, Cuba is next on the MAGA hit list.

GRAHAM: Every drug—narcoterrorist, drug dealer, drug leader is on the run.

Cuba is on death watch.

Cuba depends on Russia and Venezuela. Both of them are in a box.

It's just a matter of time—and I mean a short time—to the communist dictatorship in Cuba that has oppressed their people since the mid-'50s falls to be replaced with a democracy friendly to the United States.

Cuba will be the Singapore of the region.

To the people of Cuba, help is on the way.

And finally, to the people of Iran, we stand with you tonight.