Times Investigation Finds U.S. Likely Source Of School Bombing

U.S. forces were attacking naval targets near the Strait of Hormuz, where the I.R.G.C. base is located, suggesting they were most likely cause.
By Susie MadrakMarch 6, 2026

The Feb. 28 strike that hit an elementary school in Minab, Iran is the deadliest known episode of civilian casualties since the United States and Israel began their war of choice. More than 165 girls were killed, and as of yet, no one has taken responsibility.

But The New York Times has put together evidence — including newly released satellite imagery, social media posts and verified videos — that indicates the school building was severely damaged by a precision strike that occurred at the same time as attacks on an adjacent naval base.

And official statements that U.S. forces were attacking naval targets near the Strait of Hormuz, where the I.R.G.C. base is located, suggest they were most likely cause.

The Department of Defense is still investigating the matter, according to the White House.

Funeral procession for the 165 to 175 little school girls murdered by the US and Israel in Minab, Iran.

Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 2026-03-04T22:05:01.757Z

Speculations are the US didn't have updated maps ...

Satellite images show Iran school strike hit more buildings : NPR share.google/yCRrXTuGeG5V...

Sylvie (@sylviaakabibi.bsky.social) 2026-03-04T23:06:13.950Z

The death of children in any conflict is a profound human failure. Military power must always be exercised with discipline, precision, and respect for international law, and any incident involving civilian casualties demands immediate and transparent investigation.

Mike (@mikemini67.bsky.social) 2026-03-05T19:13:20.713Z

