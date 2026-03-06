'That Was Weird': Fox News Taken Aback By 'Rattled' Kristi Noem's Presser After Ouster

Fox News host John Roberts described Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as "rattled" moments after President Donald Trump fired her.

Roberts' network broadcast remarks by Noem as news broke that she would be replaced by Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK).

"That was weird with Kristi Noem, or what?" Roberts observed. "I mean, I assume that she knew. And if she did, that was really demonstrating the art of compartmentalization because she was there before the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York in Nashville at a conference, giving a speech at the major city's conference."

"And to me, she seemed a little rattled," he continued, "because she usually doesn't make any mistakes when she delivers a speech. And she was making a few there."

As Noem was speaking, Fox News cut to live video of Mullin on the phone as he entered an elevator at the U.S. Capitol.

"I'll be back," Mullin insisted.

"So here's what I'm wondering," Roberts remarked. "Was he really on the phone, or was he pretending to be on the phone? Because, I mean, I've done that a couple of times that there's somebody that I don't want to talk to who sort of comes up to you on the street. You grab your phone, and you pretend you're on a call."

Mullin never returned to the cameras.