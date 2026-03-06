'That Was Weird': Fox News Taken Aback By 'Rattled' Kristi Noem's Presser After Ouster

Fox News host John Roberts described Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as "rattled" moments after President Donald Trump fired her.
By David EdwardsMarch 6, 2026

Fox News host John Roberts described Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as "rattled" moments after President Donald Trump fired her.

Roberts' network broadcast remarks by Noem as news broke that she would be replaced by Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK).

"That was weird with Kristi Noem, or what?" Roberts observed. "I mean, I assume that she knew. And if she did, that was really demonstrating the art of compartmentalization because she was there before the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York in Nashville at a conference, giving a speech at the major city's conference."

"And to me, she seemed a little rattled," he continued, "because she usually doesn't make any mistakes when she delivers a speech. And she was making a few there."

As Noem was speaking, Fox News cut to live video of Mullin on the phone as he entered an elevator at the U.S. Capitol.

"I'll be back," Mullin insisted.

"So here's what I'm wondering," Roberts remarked. "Was he really on the phone, or was he pretending to be on the phone? Because, I mean, I've done that a couple of times that there's somebody that I don't want to talk to who sort of comes up to you on the street. You grab your phone, and you pretend you're on a call."

Mullin never returned to the cameras.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon