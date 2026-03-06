Thousands Of Americans Stranded Overseas By Trump's Attack On Iran

Trump's impulsive and immoral attack on Iran has left thousands of US citizens stranded and exposed to retribution in war zones and the Administration is struggling to explain why.

Criticisms are pouring in over their failure.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., "called the belated advisories to depart those nations and evacuate nonessential personnel from embassies “one of the biggest derelictions of duty I ever saw.”

Sen. Chris Murphy added, "They deliberately put Americans’ lives at risk in the region,” he said in a brief interview. “Our phones are ringing off the hook,” he added, referring to his constituents.

Trump's response was juvenile and moronic coming from the man who ordered the attacks.

"It happened all very quickly," is not an answer.

NBC Reports:

U.S. citizens marooned in countries like Jordan, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have received conflicting advice from the State Department. They were told to evacuate as soon as possible in some places even though airports were closed. The State Department also advised people to contact U.S. embassies for assistance, only for them to be met with busy signals or by harried staffers unable to offer help. “These issues were predictable,” dozens of Democrats in Congress wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “The lack of clear preparation, planning, and communication to Americans abroad is unacceptable and a violation of the State Department’s basic mission to provide consular assistance and the protection of U.S. citizens overseas."

Are these Americans viewed as possible collateral damage by Pete Hegseth, so he can promote the idiotic Donroe Doctrine?