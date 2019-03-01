Let's Say It: Trump Excuses Murder Of Americans Overseas By Dictators

I've been a part of the Crooks and Liars staff for twelve years and this is the hardest story I've ever had to write.

"Babies in cages" was horrible. But those kids are with a couple of notable exceptions, still alive. And no one is saying publicly that KILLING THEM was acceptable because the fascist authoritarian dictator didn't know about it. Really, that's their excuse.

Trump is siding with pure evil, and his collaborators are too. The parents of Otto Warmbier were forced to set aside their grief and speak out against the so-called president of OUR country. It's so sad.

A big deal. Fred and Cindy Warmbier were in the First Lady's guest box in the 2018 SOTU.



Trump's message to them at the time?



"You are powerful witnesses to a menace that threatens our world... Tonight, we pledge to honor Otto's memory with total American resolve." https://t.co/gf721AacJH — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) March 1, 2019

I won't insert a string of swear words about Kellyanne Conway but I will say I hope she's preparing for the afterlife. She can go straight to Hell for going on Fox News and excusing Kim Jong-Un's murder of a US Citizen and civilian.

Walking away from the summit was better than making a bad deal. It’s also the result of a poorly planned strategy.



But accepting Kim’s denial of involvement in Warmbier’s death? Detestable, and harkens back to Trump’s duplicitous acceptances of denials from other dictators. https://t.co/JvidU3AJYO — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 28, 2019