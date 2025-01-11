Judge Slaps ‘Outrageous And Shameful’ Giuliani With Contempt Charges

Memo to Rudy Giuliani: When you’re in a nearly $150 million defamation hole, and in danger of losing your home, you really ought to stop digging. Apparently, the geriatric Giuliani just can’t help himself.

From CNN:

District Judge Beryl Howell’s ruling Friday came as Giuliani continues to make false insinuations about two Georgia election workers, long after they won a $150 million defamation verdict against him and he agreed to stop slandering them. “Mr Giuliani engaged in the worst kind of defamation,” Howell said as she read her verdict, slamming him for continuing to portray himself as a victim in this case and not responding to previous court orders. “It is outrageous and shameful,” Howell said. “This takes real chutzpah, Mr Giuliani.” … In addition to finding Giuliani in contempt, Howell ordered that within 10 days - Trump’s Inauguration Day – he must swear in a statement sent to the court that he’s reviewed and acknowledges several records showing that there was no fraud in the 2020 election. If he doesn’t do that, he’ll be fined $200 a day.

Somebody also needs to tell Giuliani it’s never a good idea to smear a judge, either. According to CNN, Giuliani was attacking the judge on social media before the hearing began. He called her “highly prejudiced” and the hearing “a hypocritical waste of time.” After the hearing, “Giuliani told reporters he believes Howell is ‘not American’ because she had her ‘opinion written before’ the hearing. He then compared her to Soviets and Nazis.”

Judge Howell seems out of you-know-whats left to give Giuliani.

From The New York Times:

She also said that Mr. Giuliani should have to reimburse Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss for the cost of bringing the contempt case. She said she had little confidence, based on his past behavior, that he would pay what he owes and warned him that he could face jail time in the future. Mr. Giuliani’s lawyer, Eden P. Quainton, said the fact that Mr. Giuliani did not defame the women for several months and did so only briefly last November should count for something. Judge Howell replied, “Because he was good for a few months, we ought to excuse any bad behavior after that?”

This wasn’t the only contempt charge the former “America’s mayor” received this week. A federal judge in Manhattan seemed totally out of patience with Giuliani’s shenanigans, too. He found Giuliani in contempt for failing to turn over information to Moss and Freeman’s lawyers, CNN noted, in advance of a trial to determine whether he should lose his $3.5 million Palm Beach condo and Yankees World Series championship rings to satisfy part of the defamation judgment.

There could be another contempt charge coming, too. “Liman is still considering whether Giuliani should be held in contempt again for not turning over luxury items he has, like a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey, to Moss and Freeman months ago,” CNN said.