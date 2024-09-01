Shaye And Ruby Are Going For Giuliani’s Condos, Cash And Jewelry

The financial revenge of former election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss couldn’t happen to a more deserving pair. They’re the mother and daughter whose lives Rudy Giuliani almost ruined for the sake of 2020 MAGA election lies. They subsequently won $148 million in a defamation lawsuit. Giuliani tried to avoid paying them by filing for bankruptcy.

But Giuliani’s financial shenanigans got his bankruptcy case thrown out, along with protections against his creditors. Now Freeman and Moss are going for the gold, so to speak.

From The Washington Post:

Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss urged the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to force Giuliani to turn over his Madison Avenue apartment, any remaining cash and some of his prized New York Yankees memorabilia, including three World Series rings and a signed Joe DiMaggio shirt. Freeman and Moss also staked a claim to about $2 million Giuliani has said Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign owes him and they sought to take control of another Giuliani property — his Palm Beach, Florida, condominium — through another legal mechanism known as receivership. … In addition to his homes, cash and Yankees mementos, Freeman and Moss are also seeking to take about two dozen of Giuliani’s watches, a diamond ring, costume jewelry, a TV, various items of furniture and a 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL500.

The Post notes that all the property and cash sought by the women is probably worth more than $10 million. That’s less then 10% of what they are owed. So Freeman and Moss will probably be dogging Giuliani for the rest of his life and yet still enjoying a nice chunk of revenge change.

If you heard Freeman’s heartbreaking testimony during the Jan. 6 hearings, you know the pair deserves every penny they are owed. Giuliani deserves every bit of privation and flop sweat that results.