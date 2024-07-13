Giuliani’s Shenanigans Just Got His Bankruptcy Case Thrown Out

Rudy Giuliani’s funny business with a U.S. bankruptcy court just backfired on him bigly. On Friday, the federal judge overseeing Giuliani's case threw it out along with the protections the bankruptcy filing had given him.

That opens the door for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss to begin the process of seizing Giuliani’s assets, The Washington Post explained. He owes the two former election workers $148 million from a defamation award over his false accusations of election fraud. It was in the wake of that judgment that Giuliani filed bankruptcy, an obvious effort to avoid paying the two Black women whose lives he and his MAGA besties all but ruined. It also unfreezes defamation lawsuits by voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic and a sexual harassment and wage theft claim by former associate Nicole Dunphy, The Post reported.

It looks like Giuliani couldn’t handle his bankruptcy case any better than he could handle his hair dye. He couldn’t even stick to his $43,000 a month “austerity” budget.

More from The Washington Post:

In his 22-page order, [Judge Sean] Lane cited Giuliani’s “continued failure to meet his reporting obligations and provide the financial transparency required of a debtor in possession” and called his behavior “troubling.” It restricts Giuliani from seeking bankruptcy protection for one year.

… Both creditors and the judge criticized Giuliani for blowing off court deadlines and filing incomplete and inconsistent monthly financial disclosures that have raised questions about his spending and income. In response, Giuliani’s lawyers have cited administrative struggles, including problems hiring an accountant. “Since day one, Giuliani has regarded this case and the bankruptcy process as a joke, hiding behind the facade of an elderly, doddering man who cannot even remember the address for his second multimillion dollar home and claims impending homelessness if he must sell that second multimillion dollar home,” Philip C. Dublin, an attorney for the committee of creditors, wrote in a July 8 court filing that accused Giuliani of treating the bankruptcy process “with utter disrespect and without accountability.”

It couldn’t happen to a more deserving fella.