RFK Jr's MAHA Report Cites Studies That Don't Exist

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again"(MAHA) report is rife with errors, broken links, and nonexistent sources. It's as if his people thought they were cheating on a test, slapped a bunch of random shit on paper, and thought no one would notice even though he's in charge of our country's health.

NOTUS reports:

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says his “Make America Healthy Again” Commission report harnesses “gold-standard” science, citing more than 500 studies and other sources to back up its claims. Those citations, though, are rife with errors, from broken links to misstated conclusions. Seven of the cited sources don’t appear to exist at all.

Epidemiologist Katherine Keyes was surprised that she is listed in the MAHA report as the author of a study on anxiety in adolescents. She told the outlet that she does study mental health and substance use, but she didn’t write the paper listed.

“The paper cited is not a real paper that I or my colleagues were involved with,” Keyes told NOTUS. “We’ve certainly done research on this topic, but did not publish a paper in JAMA Pediatrics on this topic with that co-author group, or with that title.”

It’s not clear that anyone wrote the study cited in the MAHA report. The citation refers to a study titled “Changes in mental health and substance abuse among US adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” along with a nonfunctional link to the study’s digital object identifier. While the citation claims that the study appeared in the 12th issue of the 176th edition of the journal JAMA Pediatrics, that issue didn’t include a study with that title.

Wow, they should fire the guy who hired him. It's almost as if this administration is trying to kill us.