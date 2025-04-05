RFK Jr. To Millions: Drop Dead From Heat Or Cold!

Apparently, it’s not enough for Bob "Brainworm" Kennedy for Americans to die of measles or other preventable diseases. Now, the unqualified quack appointed by Donald Trump to be secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services has eliminated every worker in the LIHEAP program.

According to USA Today, about 6.2 million low-income households have been receiving assistance to pay their heating and air conditioning bills via the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Given that 2.5 people live in the average American household, that’s somewhere around 15.5 million Americans. “Without assistance, those people may not be able to pay their bills and end up sweltering in the summer heat and freezing all winter or even dying,” USA Today reported.

“Health” Secretary Kennedy did this at a time when record numbers have already been dying from the heat.

More from USA Today:

Heat-related deaths are rising. In 2023, a record number of people died from the record heat, according to an AP analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Death certificates of more than 2,300 people who died in the U.S. that summer mention the effects of excessive heat, the highest number in 45 years of records, the analysis said.

And what did Secretary Brainworm have to say?

From The Hill:

“We aren’t just reducing bureaucratic sprawl. We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease epidemic,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a written statement. “This Department will do more — a lot more — at a lower cost to the taxpayer.”

Or, to put it another way, Kennedy is just fine if you freeze to death or expire from heat.