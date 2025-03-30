Bob Kennedy Guts Vaccine Promotion And HIV Prevention Office

But wait, there's more!
By Susie MadrakMarch 30, 2025

The entire staff of the federal government's Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy was fired last night. The moves are part of a broader restructuring plan ordered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that involves cutting 20,000 HHS positions. Via CBS News:

Much of the government's efforts to buoy lagging childhood vaccination rates nationwide have been run through OIDP, including a new campaign called "Let's Get Real" that had launched in the final months of the Biden administration to provide resources and information to health care providers talking to hesitant parents.

"Spreading the truth saves lives, so use our resources to help parents understand how vaccines work, why they're safe, and how they help protect kids," the department had said of the campaign after it was launched.

And there's this:

Breaking: RFK Jr. has forced out PETER MARKS, the nation’s top vaccine regulator.

In his resignation letter, obtained by the Post, Marks said he was willing to work with RFK Jr on his vaccine concerns — but said Kennedy wishes “subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies.”

Dan Diamond (@ddiamond.bsky.social) 2025-03-29T01:14:07.701Z

