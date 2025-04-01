The MyPillow Guy Wants To Run Against Gov. Tim Walz In 2026

MAGA has hit peak stupid with the MyPillow guy wanting to run for office against Gov. Tim Walz, who he claims isn't popular even though the Governor has a healthy approval rating. “What’s striking about Tim Walz’s approval is that it remains strong. He seems to be the Teflon governor,” said Carleton College political analyst Steven Schier, KSTP reports. But sure, no one like him, according to Mike Lindell.

"Right now, we have a voice that could be big enough where when we do it, when I do my due diligence and we're going to do polling, we're going to get a couple different polls to be taken," Lindell said. "We're going to be doing, you do all kinds of due diligence."

"I'm just, I'm just checking into all this now, but they're saying, well, why did you, why would you consider it now?" he continued. "And you didn't consider it then because we got our voice back, and all the lies that Waltz is putting out can be, we will see through them. It won't just be me saying it or we're saying it on Lyndell TV."

"The whole world will be screaming it, that these lies will be uncovered, you know, and what are they going to do?" he said. "You know, well, Mike Lindell, you know, he was a crack addict. Yeah. What else you got?"

"I am, I am considering it, and I'm going to do due diligence over these, as we roll out this. I'm going to make some bigger announcements tomorrow," he continued. "And, and hopefully that the, we will find out that the polling we'll do and all this stuff will show. I think it's going to show.

"I live here in Minnesota; everywhere I go, nobody wants Tim Waltz," he added. "They don't."

The MyPillow brand was destroyed after its CEO, Lindell, associated himself with Donald Trump. After Lindell's White House appearance after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Walmart, Kohl's, J.C. Penney, Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other companies pulled MyPillow products. He can't run a pillow company, and he thinks he can govern a state.