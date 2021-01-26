Politics
My Pillow Guy Banned From Twitter, May Run For Office

Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for spreading election disinformation, but hey, he's totally qualified to be Governor of Minnesota, right?
By Tengrain
My Pillow Guy Banned From Twitter, May Run For Office
Image from: Twitter, Tumblr, h/t Scissorhead D-Cap

Axios breathlessly tells/warn us that the 2022 Pie Fight might be glorious (emphasis mine):

Mike Lindell moves the goalposts on a run for Minnesota governor

The will-he-or-won’t-he speculation surrounding a possible gubernatorial run by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is destined to continue at least a bit longer.

What he’s saying: Lindell told Axios that his focus is currently on proving his (baseless) claims of election fraud. He won’t make a decision until that fight is resolved.

  • “Why would anybody want to run if they had the same machines with the election fraud?” Lindell said Friday.
  • “It will all get out there, and when it does, we’ll see what elections are going to have to be done with paper ballots and no machines. Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense to put in everybody’s resources and time.”

Expect the lawsuit from Dominion any moment, Mike.

Jeebus, what a dope.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Update (Frances Langum): And now he's banned from Twitter for spreading election disinformation.

