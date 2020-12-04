Politics
My Pillow Guy Says Trump Will Be President In Strange Rant

Mike Lindell, of My Pillow fame, goes on strange Trump-level rant and vows Trump will be president for the next four years.
Mediaite wrote up a brief video of Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO, who was hosting a multicity tour trying to convince all the other MAGAts that there was just so much voter fraud, etc, etc, etc, that Trump will be declared the winner after all. Lindell's source that makes him so sure of this? Another braintrust, Sidney Powell, who even Trump has distanced himself:

Live from a protest outside Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s house, Lindell told Fox News, “I want the word to get out that Donald Trump will be our president for the next four years.”

“I talked to Sidney Powell about three, four days ago, so I know firsthand,” he explained, adding, “When I go all in like I did for the president in 2016, I do my due diligence and I get out there, and I could sit here and tell you, 100%. Not 98, 100%.”

“We are going all the way across the country, I sponsored this, and we are going to end up in D.C.,” Lindell continued. “I want people to have the awareness of what went on because the mainstream media is not showing you this, but all the corruption, by the time it’s all opened up here and they see it, even the Democrats are going to go, ‘Wow, at least my party tried to steal it.'”

Just like his hero, Trump, Lindell is obviously not a healthy man.

