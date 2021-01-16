My Pillow Guy Apparently Urged Trump To Declare Martial Law

Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford grabbed a shot of Lindell’s notes on his way into the Oval Office Friday:

@MyPillowUSA CEO Michael Lindell shows off his notes before going into the West Wing at the White House on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/AY6AyJNSyE — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 15, 2021

As David Badash, of The New Civil Rights Movement, explained, we know Trump was in the Oval because a Marine was outside.

Unfortunately, a good portion of Lindell’s notes was obscured but they mention “… Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the ... martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any …” and “...on Foreign Interference in the election. Trigger ... powers. Make clear this is China/Iran ... also used domestic actors.” Lindell also mentions moving Trump loyalist Kash Patel to the CIA.

Fortunately, Lindell’s advice was not well received.

I got a bit more information about the Lindell meeting. It was a brief meeting, Trump sent him upstairs to the WH counsel's office to be escorted by an admin official sitting next to Lindell in the meeting. That official, according to another official, was Robert O'Brien. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 16, 2021

Once up there, he insisted on meeting with Cipollone. It got contentious, in part bc supposedly on the blacked-out part of his notes was something about how Cipollone should be fired. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 16, 2021

Lindell tells me that he was carrying the notes for an attorney he's been working with to prove the election was really won by Trump, wouldn't say who it was. Said some of it related to reports Trump is now unable to see because he doesn't have Twitter. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 16, 2021

Lindell insists the papers he was holding, which were photographed and visible, didn't reference "martial law." An administration official says they definitely referenced martial law. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 16, 2021

But an administration official says Trump wasn't really entertaining what Lindell was saying. Lindell also seemed frustrated he wasn't getting more of a hearing. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 16, 2021

But he does not seem to be deterred:

Talked to Mike Lindell this evening. He said lawyer gave him notes to share with POTUS but repeatedly wouldn’t say what lawyer. He said he met with Trump for 5-10 minutes and then was referred to counsel’s office. Said the lawyers were “disinterested, very disinterested.” https://t.co/h1iNVxuiPz — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 16, 2021