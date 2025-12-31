Crookies 2025! Trump Admin Passwords Leaked Online

The least secure administration ever.
Crookies 2025! Trump Admin Passwords Leaked Online
By Red PainterDecember 31, 2025

Our country is being run by a group of racist morons. We all know about Signalgate, where Pete Hegseth used his personal phone to conduct and transmit confidential information regarding military strikes...and where he added Jeffrey Goldberg, of the Atlantic, to the group chat.

But how many of you heard about PasswordGate?

Back in late March of 2025, which definitely feels like YEARS ago, Der Spiegel reported that tons of private date of senior U.S officials has been found online. This includes private cell phone numbers, email addresses and even passwords! Talk about a security issue.

The contact info is even linked to social media platforms, like Instagram and LinkedIn. What else do you expect when you hire a bunch of social media and literal fake news hosts? Of course they have huge public profiles and many of them probably use the same login info and passwords. Once one is hacked, the rest of their accounts are compromised.

For this continued incompetence, the Trump White House wins a 2025 Crookie!

crookies_2025_final.jpg

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon