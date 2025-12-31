Crookies 2025! Trump Admin Passwords Leaked Online

Our country is being run by a group of racist morons. We all know about Signalgate, where Pete Hegseth used his personal phone to conduct and transmit confidential information regarding military strikes...and where he added Jeffrey Goldberg, of the Atlantic, to the group chat.

But how many of you heard about PasswordGate?

Back in late March of 2025, which definitely feels like YEARS ago, Der Spiegel reported that tons of private date of senior U.S officials has been found online. This includes private cell phone numbers, email addresses and even passwords! Talk about a security issue.

The contact info is even linked to social media platforms, like Instagram and LinkedIn. What else do you expect when you hire a bunch of social media and literal fake news hosts? Of course they have huge public profiles and many of them probably use the same login info and passwords. Once one is hacked, the rest of their accounts are compromised.

For this continued incompetence, the Trump White House wins a 2025 Crookie!