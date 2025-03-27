Passwords For Trump's Most Senior Cabinet Members Found Online!

Our country is being run by a group of straight up idiots. I do not even know what else to say at this point.

First, Signalgate, where reporter Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic was added to a private Signal chat where classified war plans were freely shared on an unsecure platform.

Now we find out that the private data (including passwords!) of senior U.S. security officials has been found online. Are these guys logging in using AOL dial up from starbucks coffee shops? WHAT IS GOING ON?

Der Spiegel is reporting that details found online include cell phone numbers, email addresses and even passwords.

Officials affected include many that were on the classified war plans Signalgate call - National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

The contact information appears to be current, with some "linked to profiles on social media platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn. They were used to create Dropbox accounts and profiles in apps that track running data. There are also WhatsApp profiles for the respective phone numbers and even Signal accounts in some cases."

SIGNAL? You don't say.

This is an even worse update to the story, in fact. Our adversaries (which include Russia, even if Trump, Vance and Gabbard disagree), can use this data to hack their electronic devices or install malware and tracking software. This makes it almost a near certainty that enemy governments were aware of the Signalgate chat about classified war plans.

DER SPIEGEL did a deep dive and found contact information for Gabbard, Hegseth and Waltz in "commercial databases, while other information was in so-called password leaks, which are hardly a rarity on the internet. Shocking to even the reporters was how easy it was to find Hegseth's personal cell phone number and email address. Using that phone number, they were able to link a WhatsApp account. This guy is the HEAD OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE.

Ok, moving on. U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz's cell phone number AND email were also found online after a simple search. They also were able to pair "several passwords" to his email address online. This led to Waltz's profiles in Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn, WhatsApp and Signal. SIGNAL. AGAIN.

Gabbard was not as easy to find. Her data was blocked in most search engines. But her email address was found on Wikileaks and Reddit. It was also easy to find a partial phone number, which ALSO linked to an active WhatsApp account and a Signal profile. Here we go with SIGNAL.

The White House and Trump's cabinet are a literal clown car filled with morons.