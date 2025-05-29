Linda McMahon: Higher Ed Should Be Fascist Like Trump

Education Secretary Linda McMahon told CNBC that universities like Harvard should be able to do important research as long as they follow the Trump agenda and follow their laws and policy declarations.

This is nothing more than an attempted fascist takeover of our higher education service by Demented Donald to punish all those colleges that do not bow down to his homophobic and racist agenda. .

Host Joe Kernen soft-peddled the Trump administration's actions against Harvard, but admitted that they seem to be going too far and it seems to be more about personal attacks against the University.

KERNEN: And what worries me is that I know Harvard is kind of an easy target probably in a lot of parts of the country, but there are some great things that come out of Harvard and have come out of Harvard.



And I'm just wondering if that's taken into account with some of these actions that almost seem punitive and not really related to what the initial intention was for what to do with Harvard. MCMAHON: And I think President Trump has a real knack for tapping into what a lot of people in the country, as you said, many parts of the country might look at and go, wait a second, they have a $53 billion endowment, and yet my tax dollars are going for about $9 billion right now. I understand a lot of that is for research, good research, by the way. And universities should continue to be able to do research as long as they're abiding by the laws and are in sync, I think, with the administration and what the administration is trying to accomplish, but primarily abiding by the laws.

The Federal government cannot regulate how universities operate, especially if they are being punished for not following Trump's orders blindly.

McMahon then loved the idea of investigating every foreign student that comes into the country.

CNBC: Do you believe that the govt needs to look at the social media accounts of every foreign student that comes in? Is that really what we want the govt involved with? McMAHON: I don't know what the criteria are that the State Department and HHS Secretary are setting up — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-28T14:58:09.201Z

This is more crazy shite to digest.