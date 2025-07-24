Linda McMahon Is An Idiot, Part Infinity

Education Secretary Linda McMahon took a victory lap over Columbia University, who paid a bribe reached a deal with the Trump administration to pay more than $220 million to the federal government so Trump would restore federal research money that was canceled in the name of "combating antisemitism on campus." However, on Fox Business, she outed the administration by admitting the real reason behind Trump's attacks on universities.

"And I think that this is a monumental victory for conservatives who've wanted to do things on these elite campuses for a long time, because we had such far-left-leaning, you know, professors," she said. And we had 27 percent of the students that are coming in, you know, are from outside of the United States. I think that's one of Harvard's stats."

"And so Columbia is clearly on board," she continued. I'm really pleased with this victory. It wouldn't have happened if Donald Trump were not president, and I'm really pleased to execute his vision for this, that our campuses are now what they should be."

I doubt anyone believed it was about a fight against antisemitism from the 'Jews will not replace us' party. And unsurprisingly, McMahon has been accused in a lawsuit of her and her husband, Vince, of turning a blind eye to the sexual abuse of minors in WWE. She's also an idiot who forgot her talking points. Trump is weaseling conservatism in every part of our lives, even to the point of cancelling comedians who don't bow down to him.

Antisemitism is a big problem right now, but don't expect that to be taken seriously by the Trump administration. Trump views it as simply a tool to achieve his goals.

