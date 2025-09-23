Trump Is An Idiot, Part Infinity: 'Don't Take Tylenol!'

Donald Trump held a press conference at the White House, with crackpot RFK Junior and Dr. Oz to tell women not to take Tylenol during pregnancy.

Trump rambled on throughout, bragging about drug prices, how great he is and claiming that people who have never taken vaccines have never had autism. He turned to Bobby Kennedy for confirmation and the flummoxed HHS Secretary said there is some study that Amish people haven't gotten autism.

"This is based on what I feel," Trump said. He also attacked taking MMR vaccines together.

Why? He has a hunch.

TRUMP: And break up MMR, break it up. It's practically a known fact that if you break it up, you're not going to have a problem. But for years, we've been hearing how bad MMR is as a combination. And I'm very happy that you broke out chicken pox, because that was really a problem. And there are other things. It's interesting because there are other things, other, we were talking about it, other different drugs, pills that you take that we know are so bad, and they don't take them anymore. But for some reason, with this, they keep taking it. Don't take Tylenol. There's no downside. Don't take it. You'll be uncomfortable. It won't be as easy, maybe. But don't take it. If you're pregnant, don't take Tylenol. And don't give it to the baby after the baby is born.

This was another bonkers presser brought to you by the bronzed up narcissist looking for media attention.

Kenvue, the manufacturers of Tylenol responded, "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism."



Dr. Steven Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), advised, "Today’s announcement by HHS is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children," said ACOG in a statement released after the announcement. "It is highly unsettling that our federal health agencies are willing to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the backing of reliable data.

A brainworm bear roadkill eater, an insurrectionist psychopath and a TV snake-oil sommelier announce, without a shred of empirical evidence, that taking Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism. — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) 2025-09-22T21:03:26.237Z

Trump: "It doesn't exist with the Amish community, and they don't take all this junk. It doesn't exist." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-22T21:51:11.416Z

Q: The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists put out a statement saying 'acetaminophen remains a safe option for pain relief during pregnancy.' That's at odds with you TRUMP: That's the establishment. They're funded by lots of different groups. And you know what? Maybe they're right. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-22T21:45:14.741Z

RFK Jr: I've never seen a case of full-blown autism in a 70-year-old man. You're only seeing it in the kids. It's an epidemic. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-22T21:43:31.019Z