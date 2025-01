A US Senator saying that the well-documented and known white nationalist group Patriot Front is FBI agents. He later says “we need Kash Patel” to take over the FBI so he can stop their agency from doing these marches in DC. pic.twitter.com/k2QfeHIhkm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 26, 2025

Honest-to-Dawg, a US Senator said that. [If you dare interact on the Elmo hellsite, click the tweet to see how he’s fishing for retweets, probably to boost his contact list.]

Also: when he votes to confirm Kash Patel to lead the FBI, does he think that Patriot Front will disappear?

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.