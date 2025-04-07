Tesla Cybertruck: Chick Magnet Or Chick Repellant?

Small sample size and maybe they're just acting but it's amusing nonetheless.

Source: Futurism

In a man on the street interview that circulated on social media, an influencer poses a rhetorical question: "What if they drive a Cybertruck, but he's a ten?"

"A one," replies a woman. "Like a four, yeah" her friend chimes in.

Other women called it a "dealbreaker," refusing to even imagine ever being with a Cybertruck driver.

"Oh my God, he's a one," a passerby said. "I'm sorry but that's an immediate ick."

For the most part, social media commenters agreed.

"100% effective birth control," wrote one Redditor. "I’ve never seen a Cybertruck with anyone in the passenger seat," observed a poster on X-formerly-Twitter.

The video highlights how Tesla's divisive truck has become a political stand-in for the untouchable oligarch. These days, drivers can't take their Cybertrucks anywhere without them being spraypainted, firebombed, and pelted with trash.