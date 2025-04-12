Tesla Cybertruck Sales Tank First Quarter

The quarterly figure of 6,406 was less than half of what it sold in either the third or fourth quarters of 2024.
Tesla Cybertruck Sales Tank First Quarter
A Tesla Cybertruck drives by as demonstrators rally against CEO Elon Musk during a "Tesla Takedown" protest in Clermont, Florida.Credit: AFP via Getty Images
By Ed ScarceApril 12, 2025

These are dark times for Elon Musk's much-vaunted Tesla Cybertruck. Musk once claimed it might sell 250,000 per year, despite its steep sticker price. So far in 2025, he's on track to sell less than half as many as he did in 2024.

Source: Forbes

Tesla’s stock has slid steadily this year, hurt by declining sales and widespread protests over CEO Elon Musk’s leadership of President Trump’s DOGE initiative, which is making haphazard staffing and budget cuts to federal agencies. The electric vehicle maker’s sharp-edged Cybertruck is also sliding, posting sharply lower sales in the year’s first quarter.

The Austin-based company delivered just 6,406 Cybertrucks this year through March, according to Cox Automotive. That’s more than double its volume in the year-earlier period, when it was slowly starting to make the hard-to-build model. But the quarterly figure was less than half of what it sold in either the third or fourth quarter of 2024–14,416 and 12,991 units, respectively–as its production ramped up.

Musk had previously forecast that annual sales of the electric pickup might average 250,000 a year, though it delivered only about 39,000 last year. A combination of multiple recalls–including one last month to fix stainless steel body panels that fell off due to faulty glue–and the likelihood of sharply higher costs for steel, aluminum and imported auto parts due to Trump’s tariffs, suggest Tesla will struggle to boost sales of a model that can sell for about $100,000. Weak demand has also led to an inventory of about 2,400 unsold new Cybertrucks, according to auto news site Jalopnik.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon