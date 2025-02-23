Cybertruck Review Includes Eggs And Dog Poop

"Seen in Brooklyn this AM: an egged cybertruck with a bag of dogshit and also unbagged dogshit."
Cybertruck Review Includes Eggs And Dog Poop
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceFebruary 23, 2025

Normally, I'm against vandalism as a form of protest, but I think it's legitimate in this case. Elon Musk is trying to dismantle the United States government, piece by piece even while receiving large government subsidies. Elon and his Swastitruck deserve every bit of scorn and ridicule they get.

Shame about wasting valuable eggs though.

Source: Daily Dot

The Tesla Cybertruck has never been a stranger to controversy, but in recent months, it has become a literal rolling target. Photos are surfacing of people egging Cybertrucks in what appears to be part of a growing act of protest against Elon Musk and his associated brands. Once a status symbol for tech enthusiasts and die-hard Musk fans, the Cybertruck is now facing the brunt of public outrage as Tesla boycotts gain momentum. Some people are even boycotting the businesses of Cybertruck owners as part of the protest.

The Cybertruck, with its angular design and stainless-steel exterior, has been the subject of ridicule since its announcement. Critics have likened the vehicle to low-polygon video game cars and dumpsters on wheels.

But beyond aesthetics, high-profile recalls over the past year and durability concerns have added fuel to the fire. In its first year alone, Tesla was forced to address major safety issues, calling into question whether the futuristic truck was even roadworthy.

The recent spate of Cybertruck defacement and eggings (and…poopings?) isn’t just about Tesla’s engineering failures; it’s a reflection of the growing backlash against Elon Musk himself.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon