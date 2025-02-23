Cybertruck Review Includes Eggs And Dog Poop

Normally, I'm against vandalism as a form of protest, but I think it's legitimate in this case. Elon Musk is trying to dismantle the United States government, piece by piece even while receiving large government subsidies. Elon and his Swastitruck deserve every bit of scorn and ridicule they get.

Shame about wasting valuable eggs though.

Source: Daily Dot

The Tesla Cybertruck has never been a stranger to controversy, but in recent months, it has become a literal rolling target. Photos are surfacing of people egging Cybertrucks in what appears to be part of a growing act of protest against Elon Musk and his associated brands. Once a status symbol for tech enthusiasts and die-hard Musk fans, the Cybertruck is now facing the brunt of public outrage as Tesla boycotts gain momentum. Some people are even boycotting the businesses of Cybertruck owners as part of the protest.

The Cybertruck, with its angular design and stainless-steel exterior, has been the subject of ridicule since its announcement. Critics have likened the vehicle to low-polygon video game cars and dumpsters on wheels.

But beyond aesthetics, high-profile recalls over the past year and durability concerns have added fuel to the fire. In its first year alone, Tesla was forced to address major safety issues, calling into question whether the futuristic truck was even roadworthy.

The recent spate of Cybertruck defacement and eggings (and…poopings?) isn’t just about Tesla’s engineering failures; it’s a reflection of the growing backlash against Elon Musk himself.