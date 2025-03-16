Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Reportedly On Hold Due To ‘Flying Trim’

While Tesla stock and sales tank, the company helmed by Elon Musk reportedly stopped delivering Cybertrucks because their trim has been flying off the vehicles and creating hazards on roadways.

Electrek reported earlier in the week, “According to Tesla delivery agents, Cybertruck deliveries are on hold. There’s a containment hold as many owners are reporting trims flying off the supposedly ‘bulletproof’ electric truck.”

It turns out the “flying trim” problem is at least a year old. More from Electrek:

Despite the fact that Tesla has claimed that the Cybertruck is “bulletproof” and made out of an “exoskeleton”, the electric vehicle’s build is actually much closer to a traditional unibody system rather than “exoskeleton.” Most of the visible body parts, which would be part of the chassis in a exoskeleton build, are actually trims attached to the body. In some cases, they are extremely flimsy trims. We previously reported on Tesla recalling 11,000 Cybertrucks due to some trims detaching while driving. That recall was in June of last year, but is looks like the problem might be coming back.

“Flying trim” poses yet another threat to Americans’ health and well-being from Nazi-loving Musk, in this case to anyone or any vehicle or structure that happens to be nearby when a piece of trim flies off.

This is far from the only known problem with Cybertrucks. Mashable pointed out that Tesla has already recalled the Cybertruck seven times "for flaws ranging from a stuck accelerator pedal to a flawed windshield wiper to rearview display issues."

Methinks Unelected President and self-appointed Government Efficiency King Musk really ought to re-assign his DOGE boys to deal with the inefficiency of his own business. And keep his incompetent nose out of ours.

This is a new issue that can't be resolved with an over-the-air software update. pic.twitter.com/7gUycfBYrr — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 15, 2025