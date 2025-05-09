Donald Trump Is The Biggest Dumbshit That Ever Dumbshitted

We have receipts!
Donald Trump Is The Biggest Dumbshit That Ever Dumbshitted
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMay 9, 2025

Most of us knew that Donald instructing congressional Republicans this week, as per The Washington Post, and The Hill, to raise taxes on the wealthiest earners as part of his “big, beautiful bill,” was utter bullshit. That bit of news was reported yesterday, and today on Truth Social, Donald flip-flopped.

Donald admits in his post that increasing taxes on the wealthy would help lower and middle-income workers, but "Republicans should probably not do it."

"The problem with even a “TINY” tax increase for the RICH, which I and all others would graciously accept in order to help the lower and middle income workers, is that the Radical Left Democrat Lunatics would go around screaming,“Read my lips,” the fabled Quote by George Bush the Elder that is said to have cost him the Election," he wrote. "NO, Ross Perot cost him the Election! In any event, Republicans should probably not do it, but I’m OK if they do!!!"

Lumpy has avoided paying taxes for years, so this flip-flop isn't surprising, but that's the dumbest reason ever not to raise taxes on the wealthy. Meanwhile, he and co-President Elon Musk threaten our safety nets while adding trillions of dollars to the national debt. Even Veterans have been cast aside.

Donald was never considering the idea. He's a tax cheat, and everything he does is for himself. It was never America First; it's Trump First.

