'Biggest Lie Ever': Twitter Backlash As Trump Declares He's 'Innocent Man'

Twitter users jumped on President Donald Trump on Sunday after he declared that he is an "innocent man" who is being persecuted by "bad" people.

The president made the assertion in a series of tweets on Sunday morning.

After more than two years of Presidential Harassment, the only things that have been proven is that Democrats and other broke the law. The hostile Cohen testimony, given by a liar to reduce his prison time, proved no Collusion! His just written book manuscript showed what he..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2019

...said was a total lie, but Fake Media won’t show it. I am an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted & corrupt people in a Witch Hunt that is illegal & should never have been allowed to start - And only because I won the Election! Despite this, great success! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2019

Trump's declaration was met with mockery on Twitter. More than one person noted the similarities between's Trump's statement and President Richard Nixon's insistence that he was "not a crook."

Read some of the responses below.

“I am not a crook.”

—Richard Nixon



“I am an innocent man.”

—Donald J. Trump — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 3, 2019

His embrace of fake victimhood is nauseating...and, frankly, pathetic — Joe Papp (@joepabike) March 3, 2019

Rule of Law investigations start because of a crime. Investigating people to find a crime because you don’t like them is an abuse of power, wrong and what happens in a socialistic military state! Glad I could clear up the confusion for you! — Bill (@billyoffl) March 3, 2019

You have to be kidding us right? Countless convictions, history of fraud (trump charitable foundations, trump u) this man legally can’t run a charity or University because of fraud but can run our country? I find it baffling that people still act like he hasn’t broken the law. — Virtbudy (@virtbudy) March 3, 2019

Right, no justification for investigations...



✅ Trump Advisor Roger Stone Indicted

✅ Trump Chair Paul Manafort Convicted

✅ Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Pled Guilty

✅ Trump Aide Rick Gates Pled Guilty

✅ Trump NSA Advisor Michael Flynn Pled Guilty

Oooh boy I think he's done lost his mind again.



Er. — Hallow'd Bear (@seekingparadigm) March 3, 2019

Resign right now, please. — Don Nadon (@DonNadon9) March 3, 2019

This tweet won't age well. — Michel Rodrigue (@EtDupa) March 3, 2019

Getting wanked nightly by Hannity, Tucker and Pirro is not news. It’s pathetic propaganda. Fox is horrible. The documents don’t lie. You’re a fraud. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) March 3, 2019

" I am an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted & corrupt people"@realDonaldTrump

Oh shut up you whingeing whining lyin' cryin' man-baby. You sound like Alex DeLarge. Only less funny. pic.twitter.com/nrUYPQeJAY — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) March 3, 2019

Trump just said his biggest lie ever:



“I am an innocent man.”



Nice Nixon moment, @realdonaldtrump — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 3, 2019