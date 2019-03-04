Politics
Read time: 3 minutes

'Biggest Lie Ever': Twitter Backlash As Trump Declares He's 'Innocent Man'

Twitter users jumped on President Donald Trump on Sunday after he declared that he is an "innocent man" who is being persecuted by "bad" people.
By David
Image from: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

The president made the assertion in a series of tweets on Sunday morning.

Trump's declaration was met with mockery on Twitter. More than one person noted the similarities between's Trump's statement and President Richard Nixon's insistence that he was "not a crook."

Read some of the responses below.

Comments

