GOP Senator Who Called It 'Absurd' To Ask About Pardons...

....for violent J6 offenders, is now surprised by blanket pardons for violent J6 offenders.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 24, 2025

Last week, Sen. Thom Tillis wouldn't even ask Pam Bondi, Trump's nominee for Attorney General, whether she agreed with pardons for violent J6 offenders. Why, the very thought was enough to put Tillis off his vichyssoise at the Senate Dining Room.

Source: Good Morning America

Without asking Bondi a direct question, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis attacked Democrats for asking Bondi whether she would support pardons for violent Jan. 6 rioters -- even after Bondi declined to answer directly earlier in the hearing whether such a move would be acceptable to her.

"I find it hard to believe that the president of the United States, or you, would look at facts that were used to convict the violent people on January the sixth," he said.

Senator Tillis just could not wrap his head around that one. Fortunately, his head had decided not to ask Pam Bondi about it, because the very notion was so 'absurd.'

A sweeping presidential pardon for January 6 rioters drew the criticism of North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis on Tuesday.

Tillis told reporters he was surprised after Trump pardoned more than 1,500 defendants, including people convicted of attacking Capitol police.

“I just can’t agree. I’m about to file two bills that will increase the penalties up to and including the death penalty for the murder of a police officer,” said Tillis.

Just last week, during the confirmation hearing for Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, Tillis argued it was absurd to suggest the Trump administration would pardon violent offenders.

Thom Tillis looks like an old man lost in a parking lot, looking for his car.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon