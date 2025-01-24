GOP Senator Who Called It 'Absurd' To Ask About Pardons...

Last week, Sen. Thom Tillis wouldn't even ask Pam Bondi, Trump's nominee for Attorney General, whether she agreed with pardons for violent J6 offenders. Why, the very thought was enough to put Tillis off his vichyssoise at the Senate Dining Room.

Source: Good Morning America

Without asking Bondi a direct question, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis attacked Democrats for asking Bondi whether she would support pardons for violent Jan. 6 rioters -- even after Bondi declined to answer directly earlier in the hearing whether such a move would be acceptable to her. "I find it hard to believe that the president of the United States, or you, would look at facts that were used to convict the violent people on January the sixth," he said.

Senator Tillis just could not wrap his head around that one. Fortunately, his head had decided not to ask Pam Bondi about it, because the very notion was so 'absurd.'

A sweeping presidential pardon for January 6 rioters drew the criticism of North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis on Tuesday. Tillis told reporters he was surprised after Trump pardoned more than 1,500 defendants, including people convicted of attacking Capitol police. “I just can’t agree. I’m about to file two bills that will increase the penalties up to and including the death penalty for the murder of a police officer,” said Tillis. Just last week, during the confirmation hearing for Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, Tillis argued it was absurd to suggest the Trump administration would pardon violent offenders.

