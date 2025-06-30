After Trump Threats, Thom Tillis Drops Out Of Reelection Race

In the wake of a threat from Trump to primary him for his seat next year, Sen. Thom Tillis announced last night that he will not run for re-election to the US Senate next year. This is a very interesting development, because while it makes it possible Dems can flip this seat next year, it also removes the shackles that give Trump his thin Senate majority, and I'm hoping the senator takes some unpredictable votes with his newfound freedom. Via The Guardian:

“In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,” Tillis said in a statement sent to reporters.

“As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven’t exactly been excited about running for another term”, he added. “It’s not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election.”

Shortly after Tillis refused to support the massive package of tax and spending cuts, called the “one big beautiful bill”, in a procedural vote in the Senate on Saturday, Trump attacked the senator on his social media platform, Truth Social.