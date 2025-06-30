After Trump Threats, Thom Tillis Drops Out Of Reelection Race

What will he do with his newfound freedom?
By Susie MadrakJune 30, 2025

In the wake of a threat from Trump to primary him for his seat next year, Sen. Thom Tillis announced last night that he will not run for re-election to the US Senate next year. This is a very interesting development, because while it makes it possible Dems can flip this seat next year, it also removes the shackles that give Trump his thin Senate majority, and I'm hoping the senator takes some unpredictable votes with his newfound freedom. Via The Guardian:

“In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,” Tillis said in a statement sent to reporters.

“As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven’t exactly been excited about running for another term”, he added. “It’s not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election.”

Shortly after Tillis refused to support the massive package of tax and spending cuts, called the “one big beautiful bill”, in a procedural vote in the Senate on Saturday, Trump attacked the senator on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Jesus Christ suicide pact is a go

Ben McAdams Memorial Act. but on BlueSky (@purrtah.bsky.social) 2025-06-29T19:43:58.644Z

And yea he’s what the trigger law would do just in North Carolina. 600k lose insurance

Utah has a similar trigger law. Other states do to

Ben McAdams Memorial Act. but on BlueSky (@purrtah.bsky.social) 2025-06-29T20:02:05.508Z

There are nine states with various trigger laws; kffhealthnews.org/news/article...

f (@ff.fail) 2025-06-29T20:33:49.195Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon