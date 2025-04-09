GOPer On Tariffs: 'Whose Throat Do I Get To Choke If This Proves To Be Wrong?'

Global tariffs are set to take effect today, and a handful of Republicans, including one of my Senators here in N.C., Thom Tillis, have expressed concern. Most of the Republicans in N.C. are horrible, including Tillis, but a broken clock, etc. Tillis displayed frustration with Donald's tariff tantrums during a Tuesday hearing featuring the top White House trade negotiator.

“Whose throat do I get to choke if this proves to be wrong?” Tillis asked U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during his appearance before the Senate Finance Committee, according to The Hill.

“It just seems like we’ve decided to begin a trade war on all fronts, and that’s OK if the person who thought this through has an answer for why you go after partners that we have a very long storied relationship with,” Tillis said.

“I wish you well, but I am skeptical," he added.

Future Thom Tillis ? pic.twitter.com/iQqaaPXb2M — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 8, 2025

One wonders why Tillis said you can't "choke" the president and vice president. Voters can, at the ballot box in the midterms, big time.

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson weighed in, too.

"I hope you and the President are very sensitive about companies potentially going bankrupt by these actions," Johnson said.

Earlier this month, Johnson said the tariffs will do "irreparable" damage to farmers, and he's not wrong.

“One crop away from bankruptcy”



Republican Senator Thom Tillis warns Trump’s tariffs will do “irreparable” damage to farmers. pic.twitter.com/v0MhsvL1ld — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 2, 2025

Donald is doing precisely what he said he'd do, and now they're trying to stop the monster they created. They voted for chaos, and now we're all living through chaos.