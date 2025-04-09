GOPer On Tariffs: 'Whose Throat Do I Get To Choke If This Proves To Be Wrong?'

Well, this is different. But Thom Tillis still "exempted" Trump and Vance. Really.
By Conover KennardApril 9, 2025

Global tariffs are set to take effect today, and a handful of Republicans, including one of my Senators here in N.C., Thom Tillis, have expressed concern. Most of the Republicans in N.C. are horrible, including Tillis, but a broken clock, etc. Tillis displayed frustration with Donald's tariff tantrums during a Tuesday hearing featuring the top White House trade negotiator.

“Whose throat do I get to choke if this proves to be wrong?” Tillis asked U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during his appearance before the Senate Finance Committee, according to The Hill.

“It just seems like we’ve decided to begin a trade war on all fronts, and that’s OK if the person who thought this through has an answer for why you go after partners that we have a very long storied relationship with,” Tillis said.

“I wish you well, but I am skeptical," he added.

One wonders why Tillis said you can't "choke" the president and vice president. Voters can, at the ballot box in the midterms, big time.

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson weighed in, too.

"I hope you and the President are very sensitive about companies potentially going bankrupt by these actions," Johnson said.

Earlier this month, Johnson said the tariffs will do "irreparable" damage to farmers, and he's not wrong.

Donald is doing precisely what he said he'd do, and now they're trying to stop the monster they created. They voted for chaos, and now we're all living through chaos.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon