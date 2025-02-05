Tillis: Don't 'Bellyache' Over Trump And Musk Violating Constitution

NOTUS reported on this latest episode of Republicans Trashing The Constitution For Trump. Apparently unable to come up with any better excuse for shrugging off Elon Musk's unconstitutional power grab, sabotaging the government, tinkering with the U.S. Treasury and snooping into Americans' private information, MAGA lickspittles are arguing that violating the constitution is no biggie.

In interviews on Monday night, Republican senators — including members of the Appropriations Committee tasked with setting funding levels — dismissed Musk’s moves to consolidate his power and seize sensitive government systems to shut down spending. They say that Musk, in rejecting appropriations laws passed by Congress, is simply following Trump’s priorities. Some, like North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, even acknowledged that what Musk is doing is unconstitutional — but “nobody should bellyache about that.” “That runs afoul of the Constitution in the strictest sense,” Tillis said. But “it’s not uncommon for presidents to flex a little bit on where they can spend and where they can stop spending.” Other Republicans argued that Musk is making the government more efficient, and they said they’re glad — if nobody on Capitol Hill is going to slash spending — that someone has finally taken charge.

But don’t worry, America, Sen. Susan Collins is “very concerned.”

Funny, I thought senators took an oath to protect and defend our Constitution. Apparently, that was so Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton ago.

As for Tillis, he was all for the rule of law until he decided it’s not worth caring about. As Blue Sky’s Jeremiah reminded, Tillis sounded pretty darned bellyache-y in 2016 when then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch decided against charging Hillary Clinton over her emails. The 2016 Tillis said:

“It is clear that Secretary Clinton broke the law and endangered our national security through the use of her private email servers, and the American people deserve full transparency of how and why the FBI and Justice Department came to their conclusion. No person should be above the law.”

I guess he just forgot to add, “unless it’s an unelected billionaire acting on behalf of a convicted felon, insurrectionist and sexual assaulter trampling on the Constitution a Republican.”

By the way, Sen. Thom Tillis is up for re-election next year. If you live in North Carolina, feel free to join Indivisible in visiting his offices and giving an earful about his disregard for the law and U.S. Constitution.