Morning Joe To Republicans: 'You Gave Him A Blank Check To Do Whatever He Wants'

Joe Scarborough was on a roll this morning about Trump interfering in the Roger Stone sentencing.

"He said he had nothing to do with the sentencing. It's a lie, he and Roy Cohn worked together to do this. By the way, if the president is tweeting it's a miscarriage of justice and your attorney general is Roy Cohn, what else do you have to say?"

"Ask Michael Cohen what the president telegraphs what he wants people to do, Roy Cohn or Attorney General Barr knew exactly what he was supposed to do and this is as staggering as it gets on the legal level," Mika Brzezinski said.

"So the president of course getting what he wanted from his Roy Cohn, went on Twitter last night and was lashing out at the four prosecutors. Just take that down, because really that's a lie, too. Just know that he lied in his tweet last night. He's going crazy, he's firing American heroes, kicking them out of his White House, he's asking for Vindman, a guy who is an American hero, literally an American hero, war hero, to be prosecuted for telling the truth about what Donald Trump did, and what Republicans senators said Donald Trump did.

"What are you thinking right now, Susan Collins and Lamar Alexander?" Mika said.

"I'm curious if you really still think that Donald Trump learned his lesson or if the lesson that Donald Trump learned was with senators like you giving him a blank check, he can do whatever the hell he wants. Vindman? That's on you. Sondland? That's on you. Roger Stone, Susan Collins, that's on you, and Lamar Alexander, it's on you and it's on every Republican that taught Donald Trump, once again, there are no consequences to his actions," Scarborough said.

"So this is your fault. This is your country. You know what, it's not like we just started saying this, that Donald Trump has to be shown that there are boundaries. We said this to Paul Ryan in the summer of 2016 when he endorsed Donald Trump and got nothing in return for it. Republicans from that point forward have never held him accountable and that's why we are -- our constitutional republic, literally and the institutions in it, literally are being challenged every single day by this would-be dictator.

"That sounds tough, doesn't it? You tell me. Would Donald Trump not do whatever he could do if he could get away with it? Seriously. If he could arrest every journalist he didn't like, if he could arrest us tomorrow, let me ask you a question, do you think he would arrest us tomorrow? Do you think he would arrest the editor of the New York Times, the editor of the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, do you think he would arrest them tomorrow and throw them in jail to silence them?

"Because if you say he wouldn't, you're just lying to yourself. He will get away with whatever he can get away with and he did this yesterday. Something extraordinary that hasn't been done in our lifetime, he did it because you Republican senators gave him a blank check. Congratulations, Susan Collins. Congratulations, Cory Gardner. Congratulations, Lindsey. Congratulations, Martha McSally. Congratulations -- who is the guy in North Carolina?

"Thom Tillis."

"With a 31% approval rating. Congratulations, Tommy boy. Good job, Tommy boy. This is on your shoulders."