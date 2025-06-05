Trump's Staff Invents A Rally For Him, Then Holds It At The White House

It looks like Trump's staff had to invent an excuse for their boss to give a speech to cheering supporters standing on the White House's South Lawn.

They called it Summer Soiree and as usual ranted like a lying fool.

It was a bogus distraction, but for whom? We think the WH staff needed to give TACO some happytime activity.

Taco is still upset that President Biden beat him badly in the 2020 election. He still can't stop lying about his presidency.

TRUMP: People were devastated in the last administration, in my opinion, the most unsuccessful administration maybe in the history of our country. Grocery prices went through the roof, while grocery prices now were down. You remember they were talking about eggs. My first week in office, the press was screaming about eggs. Eggs have gone up 287 percent. I said, I'm sorry, I just got here. And the eggs went up, now the eggs are down at the same price they were. We've got them all the way down. And we had, three weeks ago for Easter, we had an egg hunt, an egg roll they called it. And they said, sir, could you order, a couple of months ago, could you order plastic eggs? They said, we're not ordering plastic eggs. And by the time we had the event, eggs were all the way down. But think of it, grocery prices are down, gasoline prices are down, and we're down just in time. $1, we had numerous eggs, $1.98 a gallon, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. How about that? Good time?

Trump is destroying the US economy as I write this. He just had the worse job growth month in years and he's still bragging as if he saved everyone on the Titanic, when he's the person purposefully steering us into an iceberg. He is the egg-man.

And the White House staff is using OUR White House to coddle him and give him an illusion of popularity.

Frances Langum contributed to this post.