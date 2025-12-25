Christmas Day NFL Football Open Thread

After the presents, breakfast, hugs, and thank yous, it's time for football! And it's a big change from previous years: NFL games are now streaming on paid services rather than network TV, and "earlier this season, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that from this year onwards there would be three games held every year on 25 December." Yikes.

NFL Christmas Day looks like this (all times are Eastern):

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. (on Netflix)

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. (on Netflix)

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. (on Prime Video)

The full NFL Schedule for this weekend and beyond is here.

Which team are you rooting for to go to the Super Bowl?

Open thread below...