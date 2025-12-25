Christmas Day NFL Football Open Thread

Which teams are your faves for the Super Bowl?
Christmas Day NFL Football Open Thread
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By Frances LangumDecember 25, 2025

After the presents, breakfast, hugs, and thank yous, it's time for football! And it's a big change from previous years: NFL games are now streaming on paid services rather than network TV, and "earlier this season, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that from this year onwards there would be three games held every year on 25 December." Yikes.

NFL Christmas Day looks like this (all times are Eastern):

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. (on Netflix)
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. (on Netflix)
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. (on Prime Video)

The full NFL Schedule for this weekend and beyond is here.

Which team are you rooting for to go to the Super Bowl?

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon