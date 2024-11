The Thanksgiving Day games are as follows, all times shown are Eastern:

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) Thu 12:30p CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) Thu 4:30p FOX

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving) Thu 8:20p NBC

And for Black Friday:

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Black Friday) Fri 3:00p Prime Video

Who are you rooting for? And it's an open thread. Enjoy!