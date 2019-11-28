Home
11/28/19 5:00pm
Thanksgiving Football Thread: Saints Vs Falcons
New Orleans versus Atlanta in the last NFL matchup of Thanksgiving.
By
Frances Langum
The game airs at 8:20 pm Eastern / 5:20 pm Pacific on NBC.
Open thread below...
