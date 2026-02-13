Fox News Host: Pam Bondi Came Off 'Like A Shrieking Karen'

Fox News host Kennedy did not hide her disgust at Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi's performance during the House hearing and said Bondi's nasty act came off like a "shrieking Karen."

During Fox News' The Five, Kennedy made these remarks.

KENNEDY: I think the yelling to me, Kennedy, that's why I always find it so unpersuasive for everybody.

Yeah, so Scott Bessent went before Congress and was very calm, was very measured, and he has become the king of laconic sick burns.

Like, he can absolutely destroy you, and it won't raise his heart rate or his blood pressure.

And that is a lesson that Pam Bondi needs to internalize because it's different.

She comes off like a shrieking Karen.

You know, it's like, I want this country to do well.

When she's this emotional, it looks like she's lost a little bit of the edge, and she seems very, very unpersuasive.

It feels like the job is consuming her.

She needs to tone it down a little bit.

And, you know, she apparently had a burn book of insults that she was doling out to everyone.